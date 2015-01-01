|
Citation
|
Krishnakumar A, Verma S. Asian J. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33723492
|
Abstract
|
Domestic violence, a prevalent problem in India, saw an increase during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. This article explores the factors associated with an increase in domestic violence incidents during COVID-19 by applying routine activity theory (RAT) framework. Data were drawn from the incidents of domestic violence reported in newspapers. Data was analyzed using content analysis and three major themes, i.e., three principle components of RAT-motivated offender, suitable target, and absence of capable guardian-were drawn.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; COVID-19; Domestic Violence; Lockdown; Routine activity theory