Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the predictive value of the Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS) and Revised Trauma Score (RTS) for emergency trauma patients who died within 24 hours.



DESIGN: A retrospective, single-centred study. SETTING: This study was conducted at a tertiary hospital in Southern China. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1739 patients with acute trauma, aged 16 years or older who presented to the emergency department from 1 November 2016 to 30 November 2019, were included. INTERVENTIONS NONE: None. OUTCOME: 24-hour mortality was the primary outcome of trauma.



RESULTS: 1739 patients were divided into the survival group (1709 patients,98.27%), and the non-survival group (30 patients,1.73%). Crude OR and adjusted OR of MEWS were 1.99, 95% CI (1.73 to 2.29), and 2.00, 95% CI (1.74 to 2.31), p<0.001, respectively. Crude OR and adjusted OR of RTS were 0.62, 95% CI (0.55 to 0.69) and 0.61, 95% CI (0.55 to 0.68), p<0.001, respectively. The area under the curve of MEWS was significantly higher than that of RTS (p=0.005): 0.927, 95% CI (0.914 to 0.939) vs 0.799, 95% CI (0.779 to 0.817).



CONCLUSIONS: Both MEWS and RTS were independent predictors of the short-term prognosis in emergency trauma patients, MEWS had better predictive efficacy.

