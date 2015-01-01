Abstract

The existence of chemical weapons (blister and nerve agents) is an unfortunate reality of the modern world. The usage of these chemical agents by rogue states or terrorist groups has showcased their ugly faces in the past and even in recent years. Despite extensive and strenuous efforts by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to eliminate chemical warfare agents (CWAs) by the prohibition of their production and the destruction of their stockpiles, many countries still possess them in enormous quantities. Given the potential threat from these lethal agents, it is imperative to have a foolproof chemical sensor and detection system, which should consist of readily deployable chemical probes that can operate with high specificity and sensitivity. Over the last decade, our group has been engaged in designing and developing novel field-deployable sensing techniques by exploring approaches based on supramolecular tools, which can result in excellent specificity, sensitivity, high speed, portability and low cost. In this article, I describe our group's journey and success stories in the development of chemical warfare detection protocols, detailing the range of unique chemical probes and methods explored to achieve the specific detection of individual agents under real environmental conditions. It is interesting to note that the combination of three molecular probes (SQ, Fc and LH2) could simply achieve the detection of all CWAs at room temperature in one go without the need for nonportable and expensive instruments. The ease and generality of these techniques/methods suggest great promise for the highly specific chemical sensing of almost the entire class of CWAs. In this paper, a brief introduction is first provided to present the basic chemistry related to CWAs and the importance of supramolecular chemistry in the design of new protocols with new insights. The manipulation of molecular probes is then debated towards the development of a system for the chromo-fluorogenic sensing of CWAs without interference from most relevant analytes. Finally, the outlook of open challenges and the future developments of this rapidly evolving field is discussed.

