Abstract

Care at Doorstep (CAD) is a home care service that includes medical and social care by skilled professionals. The purpose of this paper is to explore the need for CAD among users of the district mental health programme (DMHP) in Ramanagaram, Karnataka, India who have severe mental illness. The design of this study was descriptive where a qualitative inductive methodology was adopted. Data was collected from interviews of 20 caregivers and 7 mental health service providers linked to the DMHP. Socio demographic information was collected from participants and a semi-structured interview guides were used to explore needs and challenges in delivering care at home by the professionals. The themes that emerged from the manually transcribed and coded data were categorized as needs and challenges and used for developing a CAD model.

