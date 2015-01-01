|
Richardson S, Murray J, Davis D, Stephan BCM, Robinson L, Brayne C, Barnes L, Parker S, Sayer A, Dodds R, Allan L. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Gerontological Society of America)
BACKGROUND: Delirium is common, distressing and associated with poor outcomes. Despite this, delirium remains poorly recognised, resulting in worse outcomes. There is an urgent need for methods to objectively assess for delirium. Physical function has been proposed as a potential surrogate marker, but few studies have monitored physical function in the context of delirium. We examined if trajectories of physical function are affected by the presence and severity of delirium in a representative sample of hospitalised participants over 65 years.
Language: en
Epidemiology; Physical function; Hospital related