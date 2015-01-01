Abstract

Sexual assault is defined as any type of forced or coerced sexual contact or behavior that happens without consent. Victims seeking justice and personal safety must report their assaults to police, however few survivors report their victimization. Sexual and gender minorities, inclusive of the LGBTQI2-S population, are at an increased risk for experiencing sexual assault yet the vast majority of empirical research on sexual victimization has been conducted through a hetero-cisnormative lens. Sexual and gender minorities likely have a unique experience of sexual assault compared to heterosexual, cisgender survivors, especially as it relates to their help-seeking behaviors post-assault. Through the use of Sexual and Gender Script Theory, this review explores barriers that sexual and gender minorities may experience when reporting sexual assault to the police, thereby impeding their access to equitable justice. Opportunities for future policy, practice, and research among sexual and gender minorities are presented.

