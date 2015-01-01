Abstract

AIMS: To explore and collate solutions for occupational violence from emergency department (ED) staff.



BACKGROUND: Despite publications highlighting the progressively worsening issue of occupational violence in EDs and its detrimental impacts, few strategies aimed to reduce or manage it have been discussed in the literature.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study involving ED staff. Participants completed an electronic survey that prompted interventions for occupational violence. Free-text data were analysed and logically categorized using validated techniques.



RESULTS: Participants (N = 81) suggested 24 interventions: 12 were classified as prevention strategies, 10 as response strategies and two as recovery strategies. Prevention and response strategies for occupational violence targeted key participants: patients, staff and ED environment. Recovery strategies centred around staff management of the personal impacts of incidences of occupational violence and on systems in place to support them after occupational violence incidents.



CONCLUSION: Solutions to occupational violence should be multifaceted encompassing prevention, response and recovery for patients, staff and the ED environment. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: No single, universal intervention can be endorsed to reduce or mitigate the impacts of occupational violence in EDs. However, a combination of the interventions (strategies) discussed in this paper can be recommended.

