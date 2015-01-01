Abstract

Drawing upon qualitative and construct validity evidence within MI research and the oral histories of combat-exposed Veterans, this paper explores the role of moral paradox (MP) as a precondition of moral injury (MI). This paper recommends research to clearly delineate MP as a causative factor leading to more intractable cases of MI in the definitional literature, beyond the recognized impact of perpetration and betrayal-based conditions. Veteran stories collected during the normal course of providing spiritual care to combat-exposed Veterans and used by permission will provide insight into the theoretical concepts and interrelations of MP; proposed here as: circumstances in which moral obligations and/or ethical values come into conflict, forcing a choice between sides, none of which can be honored without violating the other. Acquainted with religious traditions that elucidate the perplexity and liberating effects of paradox, the work of Chaplains will also be recommended to address the problem of MP in wartime situations, highlighting the efficacy of acceptance-based spiritual interventions and therapeutic programs. Psychological and spiritual interventions that facilitate self-transcendence and non-dual awareness through experiential acceptance and a subscale measuring paradox-induced injury will be recommended for future research as well.

Language: en