Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In recreational snow sports activities, safety mattresses are placed on obstacles to prevent injuries from a collision with users. However, the performances of these devices in field conditions remain unclear. The objective of this study is to evaluate the effect of mattress thickness, impact speed, impacting mass and atmospheric conditions on head acceleration during an in-field impact on safety mattress.



DESIGN: 42 in-field experimental drop tests of a normative metallic head were conducted on safety mattress to assess the influence of impact speed (5.8m/s or 7.3m/s), impacting mass (6kg or 11.6kg), outside conditions (3 conditions) and mattress thickness (24cm, 32cm, 44cm) on head acceleration at impact.



METHODS: Linear accelerations were measured and Head Injury Criteria 15ms (HIC(15)) was computed. A statistical analysis (ANOVA) was used to characterize the effects of the varying parameters on maximal acceleration and HIC(15).



RESULTS: Reduced impact speed, increased mattress thickness and change in the outside conditions significantly decreased the head acceleration and HIC(15) (p<0.001). The effect of the impacting mass on head acceleration was not significant.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the influence of impact speed, atmospheric condition and mattress construction on absorption capacities of safety mattresses. It is a first step toward a better understanding and evaluation of safety mattresses performances.

