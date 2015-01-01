Abstract

As dentists, we are well positioned to detect signs of abuse. Though many practitioners are aware of their duty to report concerns, multiple barriers to referral still exist. This article defines abuse, safeguarding and our role as dental healthcare professionals. It provides an overview of the types of abuse and signs that raise concern.Uncertainty over the findings was highlighted as the most common barrier to referral. This article provides an overview of the referral process. Regular training is recommended to improve familiarisation with the safeguarding procedure. Furthermore, discussing concerns with colleagues when uncertain can provide reassurance to the referring practitioner. Additional barriers include fear of the consequences to the patient, fear of implications for the practice, and time pressures. By focusing on preparation and a supportive environment, we can reduce the influence of these barriers.Although raising concerns can be stressful, there are many resources available to support dental healthcare professionals. The key focus must be the wellbeing and safety of the vulnerable patient. Your referral may help the patient and family access the support they need.

