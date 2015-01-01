Abstract

This paper details the characteristics of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) during the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020 at an Urgent Dental Care hub at King's College Hospital Dental Institute, London, UK. For comparisons to be made, the characteristics of TDIs from a similar period in 2019 was also collected. Data was collected retrospectively from clinical records of patients suffering from dental trauma during both periods. An analysis was completed and conclusions drawn. The results suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the frequency, aetiology and type of TDIs. In order to suitably manage the provision of dental services, consideration must be given to the influence of pandemics on the characteristics of dental emergencies.

