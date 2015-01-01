|
Rosario-Williams B, Kaur S, Miranda R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Given the high prevalence of self-injury but low treatment-seeking among young adults, brief, accessible interventions might help reduce risk of self-injurious thoughts and behavior in this population. This cross-sectional study examined the moderating effects of decentering-a cognitive-affective regulation strategy-in the relation between non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide ideation via cognitive-affective factors that increase risk for both NSSI and suicide ideation.
risk factors; rumination; suicide ideation; decentering; non-suicidal self-injury