Rosario-Williams B, Kaur S, Miranda R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12747

OBJECTIVE: Given the high prevalence of self-injury but low treatment-seeking among young adults, brief, accessible interventions might help reduce risk of self-injurious thoughts and behavior in this population. This cross-sectional study examined the moderating effects of decentering-a cognitive-affective regulation strategy-in the relation between non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide ideation via cognitive-affective factors that increase risk for both NSSI and suicide ideation.

METHODS: College students (N = 125, 79% women), ages 18-27, pre-screened for moderate levels of depression and anxiety, completed self-report measures of NSSI, decentering, rumination, hopelessness, depressive symptoms, and suicide ideation.

RESULTS: Young adults with past-year non-suicidal self-injury scored lower on decentering than their peers without NSSI. Decentering was associated with lower levels of all cognitive-affective risk factors and moderated the relation between NSSI and rumination, but not the relation between NSSI and hopelessness and depressive symptoms. Decentering moderated the indirect effect of past-year non-suicidal self-injury on past-week suicide ideation via rumination, but not via hopelessness or depressive symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: Decentering is a potential cognitive-affective regulation strategy for targeting factors that increase risk of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. Future studies should examine decentering as a buffer against risk using designs that allow for conclusions about temporal order of effects.


risk factors; rumination; suicide ideation; decentering; non-suicidal self-injury

