Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As cannabis use rises among adults in the U.S., driving under the influence of cannabis represents a public health concern.



METHODS: In 2020, public-use data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health were examined, using an analytic sample of 128,205 adults interviewed between 2016 and 2018. The annual prevalence of driving under the influence of cannabis was computed overall, by state, by demographic group, and among cannabis users. Demographic, psychosocial, and behavioral correlates of driving under the influence were tested by multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS: The self-reported annual prevalence of driving under the influence of cannabis was 4.5% (95% CI=4.3, 4.6) among U.S. adults, ranging from 3.0% (Texas) to 8.4% (Oregon) in individual U.S. states. Among cannabis users, 29.5% (95% CI=28.6, 30.3) reported driving under the influence of cannabis; the predicted probabilities of driving under the influence of cannabis were highest for those with more frequent use, with daily cannabis users evidencing a 57% predicted probability. Among individuals with symptoms suggestive of a cannabis use disorder, the prevalence of driving under the influence of cannabis was 63.8% (95% CI=60.8, 66.6). Among cannabis users, those reporting driving under the influence of cannabis had higher odds of driving under the influence of other illicit substances, using other illicit drugs, taking part in illegal behavior, and suffering from mental distress, after adjusting for demographic characteristics and psychosocial/behavioral correlates.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that prevention efforts should focus on frequent and problem cannabis users and should include content related to other illicit drug use and other drug-impaired driving.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

