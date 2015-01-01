Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Physical diseases are well-established risk factor for suicide, particularly among older adults. However, little is known about the underlying mechanism of the association. This study aimed to describe the prevalence of physical diseases and their influences on the elderly in rural China and to examine the underlying mechanisms of the relationship between physical diseases and suicide.



METHODS: This matched case-control psychological autopsy study was conducted from June 2014 to September 2015. Consecutive suicide cases (242) among people aged 60 years or above were identified in three Chinese provinces. The suicide cases were 1:1 matched with living comparisons based on age, gender and residential area. Two informants for each participant were interviewed to collect data on their demographic characteristics, the severity index of physical diseases, depressive symptoms, feelings of hopelessness, mental disorders and social support.



RESULTS: A significant difference was found between suicide cases and living comparisons regarding the prevalence of physical diseases (83.5% vs 66.5%, p < 0.001) and their severity (11.3 ± 6.2 vs 6.7 ± 5.3, p < 0.001). Independent risks of suicide included the following: not currently married (OR = 2.81, 95% CI = [1.04, 7.62]), mental disorders (OR = 7.18, 95% CI = [1.83, 28.13]), depressive symptoms (OR = 1.15, 95% CI = [1.05, 1.26]) and feelings of hopelessness (OR = 1.51, 95% CI = [1.20, 1.90]). The structural equation model indicated that the relationship between the severity index of physical diseases and suicide was mediated by depressive symptoms, feelings of hopelessness and mental disorders.



CONCLUSION: The severity and number of physical diseases were found to be correlated with suicide among the elderly in rural China, after controlling for demographic characteristics. Physical diseases elevate one's suicide risk by increasing depressive symptoms, feelings of hopelessness and mental disorders. Efforts for suicide prevention should be integrated with strategies to treat physical diseases along with psychological interventions.

