Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The risk of suicide in contemporary serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel is an area of significant concern, driving government-directed inquiries, community campaigns and most recently, the establishment of a permanent National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention. This concern is mirrored in international militaries and despite investment in prevention programmes, suicide is a leading cause of death in military populations. This review seeks to summarise recent findings from Australian research regarding the magnitude and factors associated with suicide and suicidality in contemporary serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force populations and discusses research findings, implications and future opportunities.



METHODS: Initial review of the prevalence of suicide and suicidality in the general community and military populations is presented, followed by review of recent research findings pertaining to suicides and suicidal thoughts, plans and attempts in contemporary serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel. Key findings are presented from the 2010 Australian Defence Force Mental Health and Wellbeing Prevalence Study and the 2015 Transition and Wellbeing Research Programme.



RESULTS: Differences between serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force cohorts were observed, with rates of completed suicide in ex-serving Australian Defence Force males more than double that of serving Australian Defence Force males, and increased risk for suicidality observed among those who had recently transitioned out of full-time Australian Defence Force service. Risk for increased suicidality and completed suicide is particularly evident for younger males of lower ranks, and those who have been medically discharged.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide insight into career phases and groups that should be followed-up and targeted for prevention and early intervention programmes, including prior to and several years following transition out of full-time military service. Further research to better understand the factors that influence those who develop suicidal ideation, and those who progress to plans and attempts, will inform a more sophisticated approach to suicide prevention programmes.

