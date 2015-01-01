|
Sadler N, Van Hooff M, Bryant RA, Lawrence-Wood E, Baur J, McFarlane A. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: The risk of suicide in contemporary serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force personnel is an area of significant concern, driving government-directed inquiries, community campaigns and most recently, the establishment of a permanent National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention. This concern is mirrored in international militaries and despite investment in prevention programmes, suicide is a leading cause of death in military populations. This review seeks to summarise recent findings from Australian research regarding the magnitude and factors associated with suicide and suicidality in contemporary serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force populations and discusses research findings, implications and future opportunities.
Language: en
Suicide; military; defence; suicidality