Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pre-Hospital Emergency Care (PEC) is a fundamental property of prevention of Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs). Thus, this sector requires a system for evaluation and performance improvement. This study aimed to develop quality indicators to measure PEC for RTIs.



METHODS: Following the related literature review, 14 experts were interviewed through semi-structured interviews to identify Quality Measurement Indicators (QMIs). The extracted indicators were then categorized into three domains: structure, performance, and management. Finally, the identified QMIs were confirmed through two rounds of the Delphi technique.



RESULTS: Using literature review 11 structural, 13 performance, and four managerial indicators (A total of 28 indicators) were identified. Also, four structural, four performance, and three managerial indicators (A total of 11indicators) were extracted from interviews with experts. Two indicators were excluded after two rounds of Delphi's technics. Finally, 14 structural, 16 performance and, seven managerial indicators (A total of 37indicators) were finalized.



CONCLUSION: Due to the importance and high proportion of RTIs compared to other types of injuries, this study set out to design and evaluate the QMIs of PEC delivered for RTIs. The findings of this research contribute to measuring and planning aimed at improving the performance of PEC.

Language: en