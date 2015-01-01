Abstract

Opioid dependence (OD) is effectively treated with well-evidenced regimens including psychosocial and opioid agonist pharmacotherapy. Many do not engage with treatment services; reasons include the burden of mandatory supervision and stigma. Injectable prolonged-release buprenorphine (PRB) offers choice and flexibility in treatment. Experience reported here demonstrates the potential for PRB to enable wider engagement with treatment services. Treatment was successful in patients unable to attend daily observed therapy due to work commitments, unable to use services for fear of stigma, or having not achieved goals on previous attempts with conventional approaches. PRB therapy was clinically successful without withdrawal signs or evidence of use of other drugs. Patient-reported outcomes were positive including maintained ability to work, manageable detoxification experience, and stigma-free treatment. This work provides evidence of PRB benefit in expanding treatment engagement.

Language: en