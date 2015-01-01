Abstract

AIMS: To investigate the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in the hard-hit areas 10 years after the Wenchuan earthquake, and explore the risk factors of long-term PTSD among Wenchuan earthquake survivors.



METHODS: A matched case-control study was conducted. The involving participants were from the hard-hit areas 10 years after the Wenchuan earthquake. The collected information includes demographic characteristics, socioeconomic status, behaviour habits, earthquake exposure, perceived social support, physical health and mental health. Mental health status was measured using the PTSD Checklist-Civilian Version (PCL-C). Respondents with PCL-C score ⩾38 were classified as cases, and then the cases and controls were matched based on age (±3 years) and community location according to a ratio of 1:3.



RESULTS: We obtained 86 cases and 258 controls. After controlling for confounding factors, it was found that lower income (OR 2.42; 95% CI 1.16-5.03), chronic diseases (OR 3.00; 95% CI 1.31-6.88) and death of immediate families in the earthquake (OR 7.30; 95% CI 2.36-22.57) were significantly associated with long-term PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Even 10 years after the Wenchuan earthquake, the survivors in the hard-hit areas still suffered from severe mental trauma. Low income, chronic diseases and death of immediate families in the earthquakes are significantly associated with long-term PTSD symptoms. Interventions by local governments and health institutions to address these risk factors should be undertaken to promote the health of survivors.

Language: en