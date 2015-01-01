Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of child abuse cases is increasing worldwide therefore it is important to educate individuals having contact with children about it. This includes dentists who play a pivotal role in detecting and reporting these cases.



AIM: To identify and compare the final year dental student's knowledge, attitudes and practice in relation to child abuse.



DESIGN: A 38-item and four part online questionnaire was distributed to students of 11 dental schools in 10 countries. SPSS and GraphPad Prism were used for data analysis. The levels of statistical significance were determined using a chi-square test. P ≤ 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.



RESULTS: A total of 660 students completed the survey. Fifty-six percent of the students received formal training on child abuse, and 86% wanted additional training. The knowledge of child abuse was significantly higher in Australia, USA and Jordan compared to other countries. The internet (60.3%) was widely used as an information source for child abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: The study showed that dental students lack knowledge and experience in recognising and reporting child abuse. Most respondents indicated a desire for additional training, therefore dental schools should review what they are currently teaching and make changes as appropriate.

Language: en