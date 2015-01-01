Abstract

The current non-systematic narrative review of literature sought to explore the need for research into child sexual abuse (CSA) in Pakistan's schools. The limited literature that exists suggests that CSA is a pervasive problem in Pakistan as it is in neighboring India, and indeed, throughout the world. Government agencies and schools in Pakistan appear to be in their infancy in terms of recognizing and responding to CSA. High-profile media cases, however, have led to some promising child safety changes. The current narrative review identified the need for studies with methodological rigor to identify the nature and extent of children who have experienced CSA in Pakistan. Future studies also need to explore how best to conceptualize school-based abuse prevention in Pakistan. Recommendations are made for practice and research.

