Abstract

Sparse studies have shown that specific biomarkers of a global DNA methylation status may be related to various mental diseases and states, including: bipolar disorder (BD), anxiety and major depression disorder (MDD). The objective of this study was to analyze potential variation of the above mentioned global methylation status in women with depression. 38 women with a current and clinically confirmed depressive episode suffering from BD type I, type II or MDD and 71 women from the general population and at similar age were recruited for the study. Alu and LINE-1 methylation was assayed with the quantitative methylation-specific PCR technique with TaqMan probes, while the 5-mC and 5-hmC level was determined using the ELISA-based method. Significantly higher levels of 5-mC, Alu and LINE-1 methylation were observed in the women with depression as compared to the controls; while the 5-hmC level revealed to be significantly lower. The BD type I patients presented the highest level of 5-mC of all the women with a depressive episode. 5-mC level in the patients was positively and significantly correlated with the severity of the symptoms of depression. Relationships between Alu or LINE-1 methylation and 5-mC level were statistically significant only in the case of the control women. Alu and LINE-1 methylation do not constitute suitable biomarkers of global DNA methylation in the investigated patients. These findings require confirmation in case-control and prospective epidemiological studies.

