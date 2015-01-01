Abstract

School nurses manage children with mental health problems on a routine basis. However, many school nurses report having had limited to no training in assessment, recognizing signs and symptoms, or therapeutic interventions for mental health problems in children in their educational programs. This article is Part 1 of a two-part series. Part 1 will provide a background of common mental health conditions, common symptoms, underlying complaints, along with helpful resources for multiple audiences. Part 2 will continue with a focus on mental health assessment in the school setting, including the use of screening tools with a review of the most common medications prescribed for youth with anxiety and depression.

