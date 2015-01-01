|
Aburub AS, Phillips SP, Aldughmi M, Curcio CL, Guerra RO, Auais M. Physiother. Theory Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Older adults with heart disease (HD) are more likely to report a higher prevalence of falls compared to those without HD. A knowledge gap currently exists regarding the factors associated with fear of falling (FOF) among older adults with HD. Therefore, this study aimed to estimate FOF and identify factors associated with FOF among older adults with HD.
Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I); Fear of falling (FOF); healthy age-matched group; heart disease