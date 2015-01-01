Abstract

The objective of this study was to compare the functional performance of community-dwelling older adults of both sexes and investigate the possible mediation aspects that may influence the sex differences regarding socioeconomic and anthropometric characteristics, health status, and quadriceps muscle strength. 233 Brazilian older adults were assessed, and men's and women's sociodemographic data, physical activity level, quadriceps muscle strength, functional performance (gait speed and the SPPB), and history of falls were compared. Sex differences in functional performance were observed even after statistically adjusting the model (age, body mass, income, physical activity level, and occurrence of falls). When quadriceps muscle strength was included in the adjusted model, the sex difference remained only for gait speed. When stature was included in the adjusted model, the sex difference in gait speed disappeared. Our results suggest that the sex difference in functional performance assessed by the SPPB can be explained due to the fact that men are stronger than women. In addition, the sex difference regarding gait speed was explained by the sex difference in stature. Public actions that encourage older women to practice physical activities that promote increased muscle strength can positively interfere with their best functional performance for as long as possible.

