Abstract

In mass casualty incidents (MCI), the number of casualties can far exceed the capacity of medical emergency units to treat and transport in a very short period of time. A rapid MCI triage according to the severity of their injuries, can not only effectively use limited medical resources, but also improve the survival rate of injured patients. With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), smart glasses have been developed and used in different scenarios, and have achieved remarkable results in the medical field. This article focuses on the role and advantages of smart glasses in the triage of MCI, while proposing the problems in the application of smart glasses. At the same time, we elaborate on the development status of smart glasses in the triage, and discuss the application trend and development direction of smart glasses in the triage of pre-hospital injuries.

Language: zh