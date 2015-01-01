|
Abstract
|
Although traffic crashes involving buses are less frequent than those involving other vehicle types, the consequences of bus crashes are high due to the potential for multiple injuries and casualties. As driver error is a primary factor affecting bus crashes, driver safety education is one of the main countermeasures used to mitigate crash risk. In China, however, safety education is not as focused as it should be, largely due to the limited research identifying the specific driver behaviors, and potential influences on those behaviors, that are correlated with crashes. The aim of this study is, therefore, to explore the fleet- and driver-level risk factors underlying bus drivers' self-reported crash involvement, including analyzing the effect of psychological distress on the most influential driver-level factors. A survey was conducted of 725 drivers from a large Shanghai bus company, and a random-effects two-level logit model was developed to integrate fleet and individual variables.
Bus driver; Crash involvement; Fleet-level; Individual characteristics; Random-effects two-level logit model; Safety climate