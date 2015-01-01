Abstract

To improve automobile safety, identifying driver fatigue is considerably crucial because it is one of the main causes of traffic accidents. In this research, smart systems based on a triboelectric nanogenerator are designed, which can provide driver status monitoring and fatigue warning in real time. The smart system consists of a self-powered steering-wheel angle sensor (SSAS) and a signal processing unit. The SSAS, which comprises a stator, a rotor, and a sleeve, is mounted on the steering rod, and the electrodes are designed with a phase difference to improve the resolution of the sensor. The turning angle of the steering wheel operated by the driver is recorded by the SSAS; meanwhile, the number of rotations, the average angle, and other parameters in the driver's recorded data are analyzed by the signal processing unit from which a warning threshold for each parameter is determined. The system assesses the status of the driver in real-time by comparing these parameters and threshold values, and experimental results demonstrate that driver status is accurately judged. This work has important potential applications in the fields of traffic safety and intelligent driving.

Language: en