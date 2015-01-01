|
Adams PJ, Rychert M, Wilkins C. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIM: New Zealand has recently legalized medicinal cannabis and has explored the possibility of legalizing large-scale recreational cannabis supply. In the process, concerns have emerged regarding whether corporations involved in the large-scale production and sale of legalized cannabis will invest in tactics of influence with policymakers and the public. This paper aimed to examine the various ways a legalized cannabis industry could seek to influence governments and the public in the New Zealand reform context.
Keywords
cannabis; marijuana; legalization; commercial determinants; conflicts of interest; drug policy; industry influence; regulatory capture