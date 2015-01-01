Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) accounts for a large majority of traumatic brain injuries sustained globally each year. Older adults, who are already susceptible to age-related declines to neurocognitive health, appear to be at an increased risk of both sustaining an mTBI and experiencing slower or impaired recovery. There is also growing evidence that mTBI is a potential risk factor for accelerated cognitive decline and neurodegeneration. Lifestyle-based interventions are gaining prominence as a cost-effective means of maintaining cognitive health with age. Consequently, inter-individual variations in exercise, sleep, and dietary patterns post-mTBI could influence the trajectory of neurocognitive recovery, particularly in older adults. This review synthesises the current animal and human literature centred on the mechanisms through which lifestyle modifications are thought to influence acute and longer-term cognitive functioning and brain health following mTBI. Numerous lifestyle-driven neuroprotective processes have been established in animal models of TBI. However, the literature is characterised by a lack of translation to human samples and limited appraisal of the interaction between ageing and brain injury. Further research is needed to better establish the therapeutic utility of applying lifestyle-based interventions to older adults with a recent history of mTBI.

