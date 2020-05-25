Abstract

One year later, George Floyd's murder requires reflection from public health. The epidemic of police violence and the criminalization of Black lives have existed for generations. The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 was not new information. It was the same suffering and struggle of one fifth of the population of the United States set against the backdrop of American life: the militarization of that life and of our police, the privatization of our prisons, the debasement of our journalism and our media, the corporatization of our professions, and the commercialization of our culture. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print March 18, 2021: e1-e1. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306239).

Language: en