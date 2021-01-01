Abstract

Memorializes Hal Arkowitz (1941-2019). Arkowitz was an integrator, with a contagious curiosity for merging seemingly disparate ideas like science and practice. He joined the faculty at the University of Oregon, later moving to the University of Arizona in 1977. He studied self-help treatment as well as resistance and impasses in psychotherapy, and he worked to humanize conditions and reduce violence in prisons. Arkowitz was fascinated by integrating concepts and methods from various theoretical orientations and was involved in forming the Society for the Exploration of Psychotherapy Integra tion, becoming the founding editor of the society's Journal of Psychotherapy Integration. He also enjoyed writing for general audiences about the science of clinical psychology and myths of mental illness, witness his 2017 book with Scott Lilienfeld Facts and Fictions in Mental Health. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

