Gama CMF, Portugal LCL, Gonçalves RM, de Souza Junior S, Vilete LMP, Mendlowicz MV, Figueira I, Volchan E, David IA, de Oliveira L, Pereira MG. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e156.
33731084
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is unfortunately widespread globally and has been linked with an increased risk of a variety of psychiatric disorders in adults, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These associations are well established in the literature for some maltreatment forms, such as sexual and physical abuse. However, the effects of emotional maltreatment are much less explored, even though this type figures among the most common forms of childhood maltreatment. Thus, the present study aims to investigate the impact of each type of childhood maltreatment, both individually and conjointly, on revictimization and PTSD symptom severity using a nonclinical college student sample.
Revictimization; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Childhood maltreatment; Emotional abuse