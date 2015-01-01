|
Johnson AM, McCarty CA, Marcynyszyn LA, Zatzick DF, Chrisman SP, Rivara FP. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Primary Objective: To compare child- and parent-report ratings on the Health Behavior Inventory, Revised Child Anxiety and Depression Scale-Short Version (anxiety subscale), Patient Health Questionnaire-9, and Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory(TM) among children with persistent post-concussive symptoms following a sports- or recreation-related concussion, overall and by child age and gender.Research Design: Cross-sectional study examining baseline data from a randomized, comparative effectiveness trial.
Keywords
Concussion; quality of life; depression; anxiety; parent–child agreement