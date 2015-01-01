Abstract

PURPOSE: To increase knowledge/awareness on family impact (FI) after acquired brain injury (ABI) in rehabilitation settings, it is essential to investigate the associations between patient-functioning and impact on families. This has been explored in hospital-based cohorts, but not in rehabilitation settings.



METHODS: A cross-sectional, multi-center study among parents of children/young adults (aged 57-<24 years) with ABI referred to rehabilitation was performed. Patient/injury/family-characteristics were noted, and parents completed the PedsQL™Family-Impact-Module and PedsQL™generic-core-4.0 to assess FI and health-related quality of life (HRQoL). Univariate- and multivariable-regression analyses were performed to investigate associations between HRQoL/patient/injury/family-related factors and FI.



RESULTS: 246 families participated; patients' median age was 14 year (IQR 117-<16), 65 had non-traumatic-brain-injury (nTBI) (26%), 127 were female. FI was found to be considerable (median FIM-score 71.9, IQR:60-85). Especially referral to rehabilitation >6 months after onset, diminished patients' mental/emotional health and HRQoL (child/family factors), and premorbid problems were associated with higher FI.



CONCLUSIONS: In this rehabilitation cohort, pediatric ABI caused considerably higher FI than in hospital-based studies with referral to rehabilitation >6 months, diminished child/family factors and presence of premorbid problems increasing FI. Assessing and monitoring FI and its associated factors enables professionals to individualize treatment, psychoeducation, support and follow-up.

Language: en