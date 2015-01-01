Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Mood disorders in youth are associated with social and academic impairment, and difficulties within the family system. Engagement in sleep hygiene, and family- and technology-based treatment models can address these impairments. The current study evaluates changes in functioning for youth who participated in a family-based partial hospitalization program (PHP) for mood disorders. Child and parent views of the importance and application of sleep hygiene and utilization of technology-based interventions were also evaluated.



METHODS: 474 youth diagnosed with a primary mood disorder and their caregivers participated in a family-based PHP that addressed the role of sleep hygiene, technology use for symptom management, and components of evidence-based treatments in ameliorating mood disorders. Participants were evaluated 1-, 3-, and 6-month following treatment.



RESULTS: Participants demonstrated improved functioning in social, home, and school domains. The majority of participants and parents found the sleep hygiene content and application important or very important as a component of treatment. Parents were significantly more likely than youth to be interested in using technology to access after care resources.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings revealed significantly less impairment in functioning at follow-up. Parents and youth reported interest in sleep hygiene strategies as part of a comprehensive treatment for mood disorders as well as the use of technology-based resources to assist with treatment. Limitations include sample demographics and follow-up sample size.

