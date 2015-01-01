|
Leffler JM, Zelic KJ, Kruser AF, Lange HJ. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: Mood disorders in youth are associated with social and academic impairment, and difficulties within the family system. Engagement in sleep hygiene, and family- and technology-based treatment models can address these impairments. The current study evaluates changes in functioning for youth who participated in a family-based partial hospitalization program (PHP) for mood disorders. Child and parent views of the importance and application of sleep hygiene and utilization of technology-based interventions were also evaluated.
Mood disorders; sleep; partial hospitalization program; technology-based interventions