Leffler JM, Zelic KJ, Kruser AF, Lange HJ. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Mood disorders in youth are associated with social and academic impairment, and difficulties within the family system. Engagement in sleep hygiene, and family- and technology-based treatment models can address these impairments. The current study evaluates changes in functioning for youth who participated in a family-based partial hospitalization program (PHP) for mood disorders. Child and parent views of the importance and application of sleep hygiene and utilization of technology-based interventions were also evaluated.

METHODS: 474 youth diagnosed with a primary mood disorder and their caregivers participated in a family-based PHP that addressed the role of sleep hygiene, technology use for symptom management, and components of evidence-based treatments in ameliorating mood disorders. Participants were evaluated 1-, 3-, and 6-month following treatment.

RESULTS: Participants demonstrated improved functioning in social, home, and school domains. The majority of participants and parents found the sleep hygiene content and application important or very important as a component of treatment. Parents were significantly more likely than youth to be interested in using technology to access after care resources.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings revealed significantly less impairment in functioning at follow-up. Parents and youth reported interest in sleep hygiene strategies as part of a comprehensive treatment for mood disorders as well as the use of technology-based resources to assist with treatment. Limitations include sample demographics and follow-up sample size.


Keywords

Mood disorders; sleep; partial hospitalization program; technology-based interventions

