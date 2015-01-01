SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lockrem J, Ciocca M. Curr. Pain Headache Rep. 2021; 25(4): e24.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11916-021-00937-4

unavailable

Concussion evaluation and management has changed significantly. Understanding proper recognition, evaluation, and management allows for improved provision of care to patients. This paper will approach this topic from a sideline to training room management versus the traditional clinic evaluation RECENT FINDINGS: Research is continuing to refine and examine tools to assist in proper concussion evaluation. Concussion recovery protocols are becoming more conservative as patients are taking longer to recover than previously thought. Treatment of concussion is becoming more sophisticated and patient involved. Concussion research has increased dramatically over the last 30 years changing our approach to diagnosis and treatment. The area of concussion will continue to evolve as research continues to look at effective tools and markers for diagnosis and effective treatment protocols become substantiated through research.


Sport-related concussion; Concussion evaluation; Concussion management; Return to learn; Return to sport

