Yerriah J, Tomita A, Paruk S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Schizophrenia and schizophrenia spectrum disorders can be devastating for the patient and family. Early recognition and interventions for caregivers, who form part of an overburdened 'invisible health care system' in resource-limited settings with an extensive mental health treatment gap, are crucial for improved outcomes for patients and carers. The study investigated the burden of care and quality of life (QOL) among caregivers of patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders and its determinants in South Africa.
Language: en
South Africa; quality of life; substance use; caregiver burden; psychosis