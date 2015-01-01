|
Molina R, Hass CJ, Cernera S, Sowalsky K, Schmitt AC, Roper JA, Martinez-Ramirez D, Opri E, Hess CW, Eisinger RS, Foote KD, Gunduz A, Okun MS. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2021; 15: e633655.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33732122
BACKGROUND: Treating medication-refractory freezing of gait (FoG) in Parkinson's disease (PD) remains challenging despite several trials reporting improvements in motor symptoms using subthalamic nucleus or globus pallidus internus (GPi) deep brain stimulation (DBS). Pedunculopontine nucleus (PPN) region DBS has been used for medication-refractory FoG, with mixed findings. FoG, as a paroxysmal phenomenon, provides an ideal framework for the possibility of closed-loop DBS (CL-DBS).
*closed-loop; *deep brain stimulation; *freezing of gait (FOG); *Parkinson’s disease; *pedunculopontine nucleus