Citation
Herssens N, Dobbels B, Moyaert J, van de Berg R, Saeys W, Hallemans A, Vereeck L, Van Rompaey V. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: e611648.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33732204
Abstract
Patients with bilateral vestibulopathy (BVP) present with unsteadiness during standing and walking, limiting their activities of daily life and, more importantly, resulting in an increased risk of falling. In BVP patients, falls are considered as one of the major complications, with patients having a 31-fold increased risk of falling compared to healthy subjects. Thus, highlighting objective measures that can easily and accurately assess the risk of falling in BVP patients is an important step in reducing the incidence of falls and the accompanying burdens. Therefore, this study investigated the interrelations between demographic characteristics, vestibular function, questionnaires on self-perceived handicap and balance confidence, clinical balance measures, gait variables, and fall status in 27 BVP patients. Based on the history of falls in the preceding 12 months, the patients were subdivided in a "faller" or "non-faller" group.
Keywords
falls; balance; bilateral vestibulopathy; gait; self-perceived disability; vestibular function