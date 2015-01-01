Abstract

Job demands are viewed as the physical, psychological and social effects of the physical and mental efforts required by the job on the employee, while job resources refer to the gains and opportunities that reduce these effects, support employee development and help him/her achieve successful results. The aim of this study is to explain the effects of job demands and job resources perceived by cabin crew members on their safety behavior. To this end, using the qualitative research method, the data were obtained through semi-structured interviews with 14 cabin crew members in a medium-sized airline business in Turkey. The findings were presented under four themes: "working conditions" "factors related to cabin crew members" "passenger behaviors" and "purser attitudes". In the conclusion section, various recommendations were made for airline management by comparing the findings with those reported in the related literature.

