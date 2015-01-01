|
Citation
|
Mehri A, Sajedifar J, Abbasi M, Tajbakhsh M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: One of the main risk factors involved in increasing driving accidents at night is due to the veiling luminance of the car's headlights reducing the contrast of images in the retina and thus reduces the visual performance of drivers. The aim of this study is to investigate the veiling luminance caused by the headlights of the best-selling vehicles in Iran.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car; Traffic accidents; Visual performance; Disability glare; Illuminance; Veiling luminance