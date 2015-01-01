Abstract

INTRODUCTION: One of the main risk factors involved in increasing driving accidents at night is due to the veiling luminance of the car's headlights reducing the contrast of images in the retina and thus reduces the visual performance of drivers. The aim of this study is to investigate the veiling luminance caused by the headlights of the best-selling vehicles in Iran.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Using the Stiles-Holiday disability glare equation, the veiling luminance of headlights of common vehicles at distances of 10 to 100 meters for both high-beam and low-beam modes of oncoming vehicles was measured on a road for healthy (young, middle-aged and elderly) drivers.



RESULTS: Under high beam illumination, as the cars approaching each other, the average illuminance of the car headlights gradually increased. Moreover, the age had a significant impact on veiling luminance. This study also showed that in same-age groups, the Samand-Souren and Peugeot-Pars automobiles had the highest and lowest mean veiling luminance, respectively.



CONCLUSION: The findings showed that the illuminance (at large distances between two cars) and the angle between the source of glare and eyes of drivers (as two cars approaching to each other) have a dominant influence on the disability glare.

