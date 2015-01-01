SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tajvar A, Daneshmandi H, Dortaj E, Seif M, Parsaei H, Shakerian M, Choobineh A. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2021.1905993

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to determine the types and frequency of pen-paper observational methods (OMs) used by Iranian practitioners and to identify their errors in selecting and implementing these methods.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a systematic review and analytical study of papers in which the OMs had been used. Scientific databases were analysed from September 1970 to September 2018. Errors were determined based on a list of wrong practices both in the selection and implementation of methods. Three ergonomists carried out the process of identifying errors independently.

RESULTS: The most frequently used methods were rapid upper limb assessment (RULA), quick exposure check (QEC), and rapid entire body assessment (REBA), respectively. Errors in selecting and implementing pen-paper OMs were 53.3 % and 36.4%, respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: Despite the abundance number of pen-paper OMs, Iranian practitioners use few numbers of them. The high rate of errors can indicate a lack of knowledge and skills among practitioners for selecting and implementing OMs. The development of decision-making tools may help practitioners to select appropriate pen-paper OMs for assessing different types of tasks.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk Assessment; Iran; Musculoskeletal disorder; Error; Observational methods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print