Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to determine the types and frequency of pen-paper observational methods (OMs) used by Iranian practitioners and to identify their errors in selecting and implementing these methods.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a systematic review and analytical study of papers in which the OMs had been used. Scientific databases were analysed from September 1970 to September 2018. Errors were determined based on a list of wrong practices both in the selection and implementation of methods. Three ergonomists carried out the process of identifying errors independently.



RESULTS: The most frequently used methods were rapid upper limb assessment (RULA), quick exposure check (QEC), and rapid entire body assessment (REBA), respectively. Errors in selecting and implementing pen-paper OMs were 53.3 % and 36.4%, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the abundance number of pen-paper OMs, Iranian practitioners use few numbers of them. The high rate of errors can indicate a lack of knowledge and skills among practitioners for selecting and implementing OMs. The development of decision-making tools may help practitioners to select appropriate pen-paper OMs for assessing different types of tasks.

