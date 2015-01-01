Abstract

Over the last 3 years at a large, -midwestern, pediatric hospital, there have been near -disaster events, a few of which required transfer or evacuation of patients. The responses from the inpatient units to these events have varied greatly and can be traced back to communication, knowledge, comfort level, and effectiveness of the charge nurses on the nursing units. A task force was formed to understand the variation in their disaster response procedures and to standardize disaster response procedures. Respondents included the bedside, clinical leader-ship, managers of patient services, emergency preparedness management, and senior leadership. This resulted in the creation of a tabletop simulation exercise for use by inpatient charge nurses within the institution. The results indicated that participants reported higher levels of self-reported knowledge, confidence, and effectiveness regarding the disaster preparedness on their units (p < 0.001). The program was effective, with feedback from participants indicating the need for more frequent and/or department -specific education.

