Abstract

The current study analyzes information-seeking tendencies, preparation, and mitigation behavior among those impacted by the 2018 Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire in California. Similar to previous work, results suggest that socio-economic status was a strong positive predictor of having an emergency kit and evacuation plan in place. The internet and television were the two preferred sources of information, while the relative lack of importance of radio, inter-personal communication, and social media runs counter to past research in the area. Implications for emergency management are discussed.

Language: en