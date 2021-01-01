Abstract

The Strength at Home (SAH) intervention, a trauma-informed, cognitive-behavioral intervention for intimate partner violence (IPV), was examined in a sample of court-mandated men. Evidence from prior research indicates that SAH is effective in military veterans but the program has not been examined in civilians. It was expected that SAH participants would evidence reductions in physical and psychological IPV, as well as secondary outcomes of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and alcohol use problems. Participants included 23 men court mandated to IPV intervention. The sample was low income and 72.7% had a reported prior history of severe physical IPV perpetration. Data from these participants and collateral partners were examined across assessments reflecting baseline, post-treatment, and two 3-month follow-ups. The outcome variables were assessed at each time point to examine change over time and a post-treatment satisfaction measure was also administered immediately following the intervention. Participants showed a significant linear decrease between baseline and post-treatment in all of the primary and secondary IPV outcomes, which maintained at 3- and 6-month follow-up time points. Effect sizes across models were moderate to large. Participants reported high satisfaction with SAH. Study findings provide preliminary support that the SAH intervention is associated with reductions in IPV among civilians and addresses other trauma- and alcohol-related problems. Further research including larger randomized controlled trials are needed to determine the efficacy of this intervention. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

