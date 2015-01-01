SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saadi A, Anand P, Kimball SL. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2021; 79: e102139.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jflm.2021.102139

Traumatic brain injuries are common among refugees and asylum-seekers and can result from a range of etiologies, including intimate partner violence, gang violence, war-related trauma, and torture. Regardless of the cause, these injuries often result in a host of neuropsychiatric and other symptoms that may complicate individuals' subsequent health outcomes. For asylum-seekers, documenting prior head trauma is essential to the legal process, since traumatic brain injuries and their subsequent effects on memory and cognition may affect the ability to provide thorough testimony. Using three case vignettes, we explore how to approach the forensic evaluation of asylum-seekers with a history of traumatic brain injury, illustrating the range of etiologies and sequelae of traumatic brain injury in this complex population.


Traumatic brain injury; Asylum medicine; Forensic evaluations; Head trauma; Human rights; Torture

