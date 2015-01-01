|
Citation
|
Blackwood J, Suzuki R, Karczewski H. J. Geriatr. Phys. Ther. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Physical Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: In rural communities, perceptions of neighborhood walkability, the rating of how easy it is to walk in an area, influence engagement in physical activity outside the home. This has not been studied in older adults residing in urban settings. Additionally, it is not known how perceived walkability is associated with falls. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to first describe the perceptions of neighborhood walkability in urban-dwelling older adults based on recent fall history and then examine associations between recent falls and neighborhood walkability constructs after controlling for fall risk factors.
Language: en