Veal R, Luebbers S, Ogloff JRP. J. Pers. Assess. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Personality Assessment, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00223891.2021.1895182

Although psychopathy is a correlate of recidivism, including violent offending, the inclusion of antisocial behavior items in the Psychopathy Checklist (PCL) assessment instruments has been debated. Further, the latent factor structure underpinning the PCL measures has not been comprehensively validated in Australia. This study examined the construct validity of the PCL:SV in a sample of 192 Australian male violent offenders using structural equation modeling. The incremental validity of including the antisocial behavior items for predicting recidivism was also assessed. Approximately one-third of the sample had high scores on the PCL:SV. Construct analyses indicated strongest support for two distinct three-factor models of PCL psychopathy, with the established two- and four-factor models demonstrating poorer fit. The Antisocial factor improved predictive accuracy incrementally relative to the other three factors (Interpersonal, Affective, and Lifestyle). Area under the curve analyses revealed predictive accuracy for recidivism only for factors containing the antisocial behavior items.

FINDINGS contribute to the construct and predictive validity of the PCL measures and are discussed relative to contemporary forensic risk assessment practice.


